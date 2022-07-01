PFG Advisors Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $28.95 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

