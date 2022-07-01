Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

