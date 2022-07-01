Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,904 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.