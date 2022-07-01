Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

