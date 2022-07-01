Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,881 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $148.62 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

