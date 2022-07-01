Raquel E. Izumi Purchases 40,000 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VINC stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 257.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 163,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

