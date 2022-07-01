Rede Wealth LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

