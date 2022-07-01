Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.