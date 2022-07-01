Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

