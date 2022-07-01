Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

