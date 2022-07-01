Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,274.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,576.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

