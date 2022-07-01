Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.75 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

