Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,576.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

