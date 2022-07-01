Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

