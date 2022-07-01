Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 26,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 53,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 376,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.