Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Jul 1st, 2022

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

