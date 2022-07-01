Retirement Planning Group Acquires 557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.