Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

