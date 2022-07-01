Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.