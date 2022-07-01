Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.