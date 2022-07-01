Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 222.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,905.07.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

