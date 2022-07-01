Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,390 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $20,852.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $35.44 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

