Robert D. Cochran Sells 5,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.38 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 117,602 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 187.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in A10 Networks by 30.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 117,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

