Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $40.14

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $38.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 45,494 shares changing hands.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.