RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,827,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in RPM International by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.43.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

