RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

