Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.