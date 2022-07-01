Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

