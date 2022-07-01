Shirley In’t Veld Buys 50,000 Shares of Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) insider Shirley In’t Veld bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,125.00).

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

