Shona L. Brown Sells 935 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

