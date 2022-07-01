Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

