Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $96.22

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.22, but opened at $92.88. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 5,034 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

