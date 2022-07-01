SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

