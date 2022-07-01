SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

