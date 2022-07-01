Spire Wealth Management Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,614,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,744. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 247.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

