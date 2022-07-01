Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,348 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

