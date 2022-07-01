Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.
About Pfizer (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
