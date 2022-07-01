Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

