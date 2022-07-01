Steph & Co. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,072.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,880.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $467.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

