Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,070 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.5% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $148.62 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

