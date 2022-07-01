Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 24,548 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

