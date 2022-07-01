Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,576 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 608.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Paper by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

