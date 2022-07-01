Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,181 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.48 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.