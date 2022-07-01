Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

