Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

