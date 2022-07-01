Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 15,374 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

