Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 89 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.