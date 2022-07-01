Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after purchasing an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,557,000 after purchasing an additional 256,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

