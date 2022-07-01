Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

