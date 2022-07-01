Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 4.08% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

