Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 4.08% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000.
Shares of UAE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.40.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating).
